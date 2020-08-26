Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock Price Down 7.2% on Insider Selling

Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) dropped 7.2% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $62.78 and last traded at $63.76. Approximately 2,509,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,276,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.68.

Specifically, insider Ramy Farid sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $8,915,400.00. Also, Director Richard Friesner sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $31,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 605,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,562,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,751,395 shares of company stock valued at $177,653,636 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SDGR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Schrodinger from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schrodinger from $52.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Schrodinger Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrodinger by 20.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schrodinger by 299.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 88,803 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Schrodinger in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Schrodinger in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Schrodinger in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Schrodinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

