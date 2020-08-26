Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Holdings Trimmed by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. State Street Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,044,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,234,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795,063 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,267,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,269,000 after buying an additional 3,775,896 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 56.2% during the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,942,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after buying an additional 2,497,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $33,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.07.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

