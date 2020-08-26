Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.88.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

SRPT stock opened at $144.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $175.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $137.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.36 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $17,963,247.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,842.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,247 shares of company stock valued at $24,482,622 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 60.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,874,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,117,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,141,251,000 after purchasing an additional 572,908 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,111.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,818,000 after purchasing an additional 505,065 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,523,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,715,000 after purchasing an additional 353,301 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $14,157,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.