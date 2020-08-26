salesforce.com’s (CRM) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Loop Capital

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Loop Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $160.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $150.00. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 25.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.76.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $216.05 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $218.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $187.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,200.28, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.52.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.12, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 780,356 shares of company stock valued at $148,417,205 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,344 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 114,136 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $21,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,056,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $759,830,000 after acquiring an additional 102,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

