salesforce.com Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 104,007 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 921% compared to the typical volume of 10,182 put options.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $875,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $11,367,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,288,479.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,847,407.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 780,356 shares of company stock valued at $148,417,205 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in salesforce.com by 81.2% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.15.

NYSE:CRM opened at $216.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $218.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.28, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

