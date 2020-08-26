salesforce.com Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 333,055 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 680% compared to the typical volume of 42,699 call options.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.69.

salesforce.com stock opened at $216.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.20 and its 200 day moving average is $175.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $187.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,200.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $218.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $3,115,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,598,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,148,558,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $6,799,676.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,086.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 780,356 shares of company stock valued at $148,417,205 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 26.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. AXA lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $92,452,000 after acquiring an additional 74,972 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 28.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

