salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.24-5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.02 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.72-3.74 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $216.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $187.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,200.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $218.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.20 and a 200-day moving average of $175.52.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. OTR Global lowered shares of salesforce.com to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.35.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total transaction of $868,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,979,513.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.12, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 780,356 shares of company stock worth $148,417,205 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

