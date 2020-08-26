salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.72-3.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.7-20.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.07 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.72-3.74 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.15.

NYSE CRM opened at $216.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.20 and a 200-day moving average of $175.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $187.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,200.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $218.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total transaction of $178,010.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,082,476.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $3,115,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,598,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,148,558,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 780,356 shares of company stock worth $148,417,205. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

