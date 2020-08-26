salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $295.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $295.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.15.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $216.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $187.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,200.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.52. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $218.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $875,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $11,367,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 780,356 shares of company stock worth $148,417,205 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in salesforce.com by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in salesforce.com by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.