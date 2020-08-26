salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $275.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $195.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.69.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $216.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.52. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $218.35. The stock has a market cap of $187.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.28, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $875,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,367,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total value of $178,010.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,082,476.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 780,356 shares of company stock valued at $148,417,205. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 81.2% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.