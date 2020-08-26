salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.97.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $216.05 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $218.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $187.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,200.28, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.52.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.70, for a total transaction of $64,554.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,180,885.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 780,356 shares of company stock worth $148,417,205 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 26.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $57,000. AXA increased its position in salesforce.com by 13.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $92,452,000 after acquiring an additional 74,972 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 28.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

