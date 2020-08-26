salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $255.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $230.00 to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.35.

NYSE:CRM opened at $216.05 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $218.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,200.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.52.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $875,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $11,367,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,288,479.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,847,407.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 780,356 shares of company stock worth $148,417,205. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 81.2% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

