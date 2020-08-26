salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.77 EPS

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRM opened at $216.05 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $218.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $187.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,200.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $4,664,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,063,086.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $868,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,979,513.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 780,356 shares of company stock worth $148,417,205. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.15.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

