salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,167 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,959 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $53,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.97.

In other news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total transaction of $1,904,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,803,492.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total transaction of $868,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,957 shares in the company, valued at $7,979,513.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 780,356 shares of company stock worth $148,417,205 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com stock opened at $249.69 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $218.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,200.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

