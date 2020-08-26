SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Raised to $87.00

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.62% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.
SAGE Therapeutics stock opened at $50.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.22, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average of $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.68. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $173.53.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1,077.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,516,000 after acquiring an additional 908,546 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 4,138.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 479,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,758,000 after acquiring an additional 467,722 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,930,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 41.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,488,000 after acquiring an additional 321,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 15.2% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,102,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,416,000 after acquiring an additional 277,889 shares in the last quarter.
SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).
