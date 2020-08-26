SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Raised to $87.00

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

SAGE Therapeutics stock opened at $50.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.22, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average of $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.68. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $173.53.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.04. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.28) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1,077.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,516,000 after acquiring an additional 908,546 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 4,138.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 479,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,758,000 after acquiring an additional 467,722 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,930,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 41.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,488,000 after acquiring an additional 321,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 15.2% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,102,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,416,000 after acquiring an additional 277,889 shares in the last quarter.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.