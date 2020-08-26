SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SAGE. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.68.

Shares of SAGE opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. SAGE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $173.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.22.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.04. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,102,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,416,000 after acquiring an additional 277,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,685,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,397,000 after buying an additional 27,262 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,488,000 after buying an additional 321,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 1,077.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,516,000 after buying an additional 908,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 812,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after buying an additional 136,197 shares in the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

