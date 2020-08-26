Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. Safehold has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $67.18. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.00.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 4,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.77 per share, with a total value of $249,976.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,540,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,490,805.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $1,734,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 38,464 shares of company stock worth $1,999,870 and sold 292,030 shares worth $15,105,785. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Safehold by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 40,060 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Safehold by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Safehold by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Safehold by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

