Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SABR. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cfra dropped their target price on Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabre from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sabre from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.33.

Sabre stock opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. Sabre has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,334 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sabre by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,458,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,755,000 after buying an additional 55,588 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,664,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sabre by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 545,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 260,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

