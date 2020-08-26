Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on SABR. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cfra dropped their target price on Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabre from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sabre from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.33.
Sabre stock opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. Sabre has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,334 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sabre by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,458,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,755,000 after buying an additional 55,588 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,664,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sabre by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 545,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 260,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.
About Sabre
Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
