Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) shot up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.63 and last traded at $37.33. 788,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 871,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.

Several brokerages have commented on RHP. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($1.70). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Fioravanti acquired 3,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $95,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 27,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,830,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,050 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,066,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

