RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €42.50 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.50 ($50.00) price objective on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €33.28 ($39.15).

RWE opened at €33.18 ($39.04) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.55. RWE has a 1 year low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a 1 year high of €23.28 ($27.39).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

