RTL Group (EBR:RTL) PT Set at €32.00 by Warburg Research

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) received a €32.00 ($37.65) price target from research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €38.83 ($45.69).

RTL Group has a 1-year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 1-year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

