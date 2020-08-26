Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised Ross Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.08.

Shares of ROST opened at $91.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.79. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,207,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,404,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 70.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,673,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $568,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,811 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $186,885,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 77.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,027,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,073,000 after buying an additional 1,319,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 198.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,666,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,032,000 after buying an additional 1,107,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

