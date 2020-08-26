Rose Marie Bravo Sells 4,000 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Stock

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $824,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $215.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.18 and a 200-day moving average of $186.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 117.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,451 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,369,000 after buying an additional 2,464,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 488.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,921,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,174,000 after buying an additional 1,595,125 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $248,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

