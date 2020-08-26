Roper Technologies Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Roper Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.98. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.95 EPS.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.00.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $431.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $422.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 25.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,156,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

