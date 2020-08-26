RLI Corp (RLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 21st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.
RLI has raised its dividend payment by 15.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. RLI has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RLI to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.
Shares of RLI stock opened at $93.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.20 and a 200 day moving average of $83.07. RLI has a 1 year low of $66.02 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.32.
In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $685,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,860 shares of company stock valued at $886,055 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of RLI from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.
About RLI
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
