RLI Corp (RLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 21st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

RLI has raised its dividend payment by 15.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. RLI has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RLI to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $93.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.20 and a 200 day moving average of $83.07. RLI has a 1 year low of $66.02 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.32.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.30. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $225.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RLI will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $685,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,860 shares of company stock valued at $886,055 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of RLI from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

