Ritocoin Market Cap Tops $149,036.31 (RITO)

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Ritocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ritocoin has a market capitalization of $149,036.31 and approximately $8,894.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ritocoin has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00127320 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.45 or 0.01666671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00194722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00152749 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,459,961,110 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,880,729 coins. The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org

Ritocoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ritocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ritocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

