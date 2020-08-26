Rita J. Heise Sells 4,000 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Rita J. Heise sold 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $192,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.39.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 458.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,962,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,078 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $86,950,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,116,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,504 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 64.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,878,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Investments PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $28,082,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.