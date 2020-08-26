Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) target price on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 5,200 ($67.95) to GBX 5,400 ($70.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised Rio Tinto to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.48) price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,900 ($64.03) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,683.08 ($61.19).

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,623.50 ($60.41) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.73. Rio Tinto has a 12 month low of GBX 2,954 ($38.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,152 ($67.32). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,736.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,168.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 13,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,372 ($57.13), for a total value of £582,525.28 ($761,172.46).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

