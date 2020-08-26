RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis Sells 49,817 Shares

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 49,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $14,436,468.43.

RNG stock opened at $284.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of -249.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.96. RingCentral Inc has a 12-month low of $120.03 and a 12-month high of $306.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities raised their target price on RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 86.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth approximately $4,690,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 309,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,599,000 after buying an additional 44,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

