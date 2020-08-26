Rhipe Ltd Announces Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:RHP)

Rhipe Ltd (ASX:RHP) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is A$1.95. Rhipe has a 52-week low of A$1.16 ($0.83) and a 52-week high of A$3.04 ($2.17). The firm has a market cap of $259.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Rhipe Company Profile

rhipe Limited, a cloud channel company, provides cloud based licensing programs and services to software vendors in the Asia Pacific. The company offers licensing, business development, and knowledge services to services providers, system integrators, and software vendors to accelerate the adoption of the cloud by end customers.

