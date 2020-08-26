Rhipe Ltd Announces Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:RHP)

Rhipe Ltd (ASX:RHP) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is A$1.95. Rhipe has a 52-week low of A$1.16 ($0.83) and a 52-week high of A$3.04 ($2.17). The firm has a market cap of $259.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33.
Rhipe Company Profile
