Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Short Interest Update

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,710,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 6,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.70. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $26.69.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RVLV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Nomura upped their price target on Revolve Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Revolve Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Revolve Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Revolve Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

In other news, Director Hadley Mullin sold 4,745,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $101,322,082.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $93,704.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $93,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,932,242 shares of company stock valued at $105,603,656. Corporate insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 290.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 198.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 167.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 30,844 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

