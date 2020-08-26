Revlon (NYSE:REV) Trading 8.2% Higher

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV)’s stock price traded up 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.22. 194,037 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 125,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Revlon Inc will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REV. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Revlon by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,370,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Revlon in the 2nd quarter worth about $517,000. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Revlon by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 177,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 48,061 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Revlon by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 23,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Revlon by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20,880 shares during the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revlon Company Profile (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

