Reviewing Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Cango (NASDAQ:CANG)

Cango (NYSE:CANG) and Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.2% of Cango shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Cango has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cango and Smith Micro Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cango 0 1 0 0 2.00 Smith Micro Software 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cango currently has a consensus target price of $7.80, indicating a potential upside of 26.83%. Smith Micro Software has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.75%. Given Smith Micro Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than Cango.

Profitability

This table compares Cango and Smith Micro Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cango 19.35% 4.94% 3.19% Smith Micro Software 21.19% 24.30% 19.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cango and Smith Micro Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cango $206.85 million 4.50 $56.15 million $0.37 16.62 Smith Micro Software $43.35 million 3.70 $10.72 million $0.23 16.87

Cango has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Micro Software. Cango is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith Micro Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics. The Wireless segment offers SafePath Family, real-time family location tracking app; CommSuite VVM, a Visual Voicemail directly to a mobile phone app and email; CommSuite VTT, Voice-to-Text transcription system; NetWise Optics, a mobile analytics solution; NetWise Passport, an automated user onboarding and Wi-Fi service provisioning solution; QuickLink IoT Services Platform, an end-to-end device management platform; and Captivate, a mobile marketing and Big Data platform. The Graphics segment develops various software products, including graphic design and animation, compression, and PC/Mac utilities for consumers, professional artists, and educators. This segment offers Poser, 3D rendering and animation software for photorealistic characters, art, illustration, and digital design; Moho, 2D animation program for creating movies, cartoons, anime, and cut out animations; MotionArtist, a solution for creating animatics and interactive presentations; and StuffIt Deluxe, a solution for documents and media. The company provides its products through direct sales on its Websites, as well as through affiliate Websites, resellers, and retail outlets. It also offers technical support and customer services. Smith Micro Software, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

