Reviewing Polar Wireless (OTCMKTS:BCDI) & Shotspotter (OTCMKTS:SSTI)

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) and Polar Wireless (OTCMKTS:BCDI) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Shotspotter alerts:

This table compares Shotspotter and Polar Wireless’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shotspotter $40.75 million 8.53 $1.80 million $0.15 202.93 Polar Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Shotspotter has higher revenue and earnings than Polar Wireless.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Shotspotter and Polar Wireless, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shotspotter 0 3 6 0 2.67 Polar Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shotspotter presently has a consensus target price of $33.88, indicating a potential upside of 11.28%. Given Shotspotter’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Shotspotter is more favorable than Polar Wireless.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.6% of Shotspotter shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Shotspotter shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shotspotter and Polar Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shotspotter 6.22% 9.45% 4.61% Polar Wireless N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Shotspotter beats Polar Wireless on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shotspotter

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence. The company also provides ShotSpotter SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. In addition, it offers ShotSpotter SiteSecure, which serves customers, such as corporations to safeguard their facilities; and public agencies focused on protecting critical infrastructure, including train stations, airports, and freeways. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About Polar Wireless

Polar Wireless Corp., a development stage company, focuses on packaging, selling, distributing, and supporting open-source network security software. It intends to provide ChainMail, a freeware document protection (encryption) application that would allow users to encrypt outgoing email messages and decrypt incoming messages; ChainMail Pro, a retail version of ChainMail; and Impasse, a network intrusion detection application, which would monitor networks and detect activity that indicates the presence of an intruder on the network. The company was formerly known as Barricode, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Wireless Corp. in June 2010. Polar Wireless Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Richmond Hill, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Shotspotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shotspotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.