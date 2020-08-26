Reviewing Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) and Lakeland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LBAI)

Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) and Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Kentucky Bancshares has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Bancorp has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and Lakeland Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky Bancshares $59.77 million 1.60 $13.15 million N/A N/A Lakeland Bancorp $283.28 million 1.96 $70.67 million $1.43 7.68

Lakeland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kentucky Bancshares and Lakeland Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Lakeland Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Lakeland Bancorp has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.83%. Given Lakeland Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lakeland Bancorp is more favorable than Kentucky Bancshares.

Dividends

Kentucky Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Lakeland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Lakeland Bancorp pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Lakeland Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and Lakeland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky Bancshares 19.73% 10.02% 1.04% Lakeland Bancorp 21.99% 8.47% 0.89%

Summary

Lakeland Bancorp beats Kentucky Bancshares on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kentucky Bancshares

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial, agricultural, and real estate loans to small-to-medium-sized industrial, service, and agricultural businesses; and residential mortgages, installments, and other loans to individual and other non-commercial customers. In addition, it provides credit cards and other consumer-oriented financial services; brokerage services, annuities, life and long term care insurance, personal trust, and agency services; and Internet banking services, such as bill payment. The company has operations in Bourbon, Clark, Elliott, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine, Madison, Rowan, Scott, Woodford, and other counties in Kentucky. Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Paris, Kentucky.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services. The company also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, it offers investment and advisory services; and non-deposit products, which include securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities. As of January 28, 2019, the company operated 54 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey; 6 New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Newton, Teaneck, and Waldwick; 1 commercial lending center in New York to serve the Hudson Valley region; and 1 commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.

