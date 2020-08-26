Reviewing I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) & Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) and I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Acceleron Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of I-Mab shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Acceleron Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Acceleron Pharma and I-Mab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma -157.84% -31.62% -28.11% I-Mab N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acceleron Pharma and I-Mab’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma $73.99 million 74.87 -$124.86 million ($2.38) -38.86 I-Mab N/A N/A -$35.26 million ($16.99) -1.79

I-Mab has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acceleron Pharma. Acceleron Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than I-Mab, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Acceleron Pharma and I-Mab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma 1 1 11 1 2.86 I-Mab 0 0 5 0 3.00

Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $120.57, indicating a potential upside of 30.38%. I-Mab has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.21%. Given I-Mab’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe I-Mab is more favorable than Acceleron Pharma.

Summary

I-Mab beats Acceleron Pharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis. The company is also developing and sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. In addition, the company is developing ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with facioscapulohumeral dystrophy and Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease; and ACE-2494, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of systemic muscle disorders. It has a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

I-Mab Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase. The company is also developing allosteric-EGFR mutation inhibitors; and various early stage pipeline programs of allosteric mutations in kinases related to cancer and/or rare genetic diseases. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

