Retail Properties of America Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,319 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,213% compared to the average volume of 70 call options.
Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 660.00 and a beta of 1.26. Retail Properties of America has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.21). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,053,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,154,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,020.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,396,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,028 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,695,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6,708.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,625,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.
Retail Properties of America Company Profile
Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.
