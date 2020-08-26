Retail Properties of America Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,319 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,213% compared to the average volume of 70 call options.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 660.00 and a beta of 1.26. Retail Properties of America has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.21). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,053,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,154,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,020.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,396,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,028 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,695,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6,708.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,625,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

