Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR) shares were up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 357,602 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 195,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Research Frontiers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $71.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 18.32, a current ratio of 18.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 194.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.78%.

In related news, insider Kevin Douglas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $96,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 210,993 shares of company stock valued at $726,139 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Research Frontiers by 95.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Research Frontiers in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Research Frontiers during the second quarter worth about $59,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Research Frontiers during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Research Frontiers by 24.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR)

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.