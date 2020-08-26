Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for J2 Global (JCOM)

J2 Global (NASDAQ: JCOM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/19/2020 – J2 Global was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/17/2020 – J2 Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “J2 Global’s second-quarter 2020 results benefited from robust performance by Digital Media segment. The company’s advertising business has low exposure to local, travel, food, and automotive, industry verticals most affected by the coronavirus. This, along with healthy display business (almost 40% healthcare), drove top-line growth. However, the company witnessed sluggishness in larger cloud-fax deployments. Moreover, lower corporate fax-page volumes from healthcare customers due to deferment of elective surgeries impeded growth. Nevertheless, J2 Global reinstalled 2020 guidance. It now expects more of a tilted U-shaped recovery against a V-shaped recovery. Moreover, divestment of Australia and New Zealand voice assets is expected to reduce second-half 2020 revenues and EBITDA. The stock has underperformed the industry year to date.”

8/17/2020 – J2 Global was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $87.00.

8/11/2020 – J2 Global was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $78.00.

8/4/2020 – J2 Global was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/20/2020 – J2 Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $79.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – J2 Global was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $73.01 on Wednesday. J2 Global Inc has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $104.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day moving average is $74.08.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.79 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,590,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,864,000 after buying an additional 119,082 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in J2 Global by 6.5% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,400,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,729,000 after acquiring an additional 145,997 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in J2 Global by 97.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,280,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,474 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,746,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,688,000 after purchasing an additional 42,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,250,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,589,000 after purchasing an additional 95,785 shares in the last quarter.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

