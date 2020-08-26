Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Arlo Technologies (NYSE: ARLO):

8/11/2020 – Arlo Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

8/6/2020 – Arlo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $6.00 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Arlo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at BWS Financial from $6.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Arlo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $4.00 to $7.00.

7/29/2020 – Arlo Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Arlo Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

ARLO stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Arlo Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

Get Arlo Technologies Inc alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.16. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%. On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.