Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Occidental Petroleum Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 20th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.44). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.22) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of OXY opened at $13.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $48.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.11.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,730.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 7,500.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 19,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 97,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 43,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,678,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,600,000 after acquiring an additional 113,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

