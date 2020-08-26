Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for BJs Wholesale Club in a research report issued on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

BJ has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.32.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $46.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. BJs Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 17,420.37% and a net margin of 2.07%. BJs Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 29,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,161,248.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 238,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,516,857. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $248,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,802.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,892 shares of company stock worth $13,353,364. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 5.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 4.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

