Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERX) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $27.96 on Monday. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $28.86.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director Terrence Kyle sold 56,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $997,039.16. Also, CEO David Destefano sold 160,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $2,859,583.94.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

