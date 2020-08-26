Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERX) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERX) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $27.96 on Monday. Repare Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $28.86.

In other news, CEO David Destefano sold 160,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $2,859,583.94. Also, Director Terrence Kyle sold 56,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $997,039.16.

About Repare Therapeutics

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

