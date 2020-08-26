Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERX) Now Covered by Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s current price.

VERX has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

VERX stock opened at $27.96 on Monday. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $28.86.

In related news, Director Terrence Kyle sold 56,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $997,039.16. Also, CEO David Destefano sold 160,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $2,859,583.94.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

