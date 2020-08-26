ReneSola (SOL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect ReneSola to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ReneSola alerts:

Shares of SOL opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.42 million, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOL. ValuEngine lowered shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.