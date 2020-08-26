Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.83.
Several brokerages have commented on RWT. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.
NYSE RWT opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.19. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,379 shares during the period. OCO Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after buying an additional 146,596 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,085,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 119,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 870,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Redwood Trust Company Profile
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.
