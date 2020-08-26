Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Gold Resource (GORO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN: GORO) in the last few weeks:

8/25/2020 – Gold Resource was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/24/2020 – Gold Resource was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Gold Resource was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/12/2020 – Gold Resource was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Gold Resource was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/6/2020 – Gold Resource had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Gold Resource was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Gold Resource was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/21/2020 – Gold Resource was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico's southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. "

7/16/2020 – Gold Resource had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.75 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

GORO stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. Gold Resource Co. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th.

In other Gold Resource news, Director Bill M. Conrad sold 9,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $34,846.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GORO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 291,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 87,355 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 786,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 531,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 27,599 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 373.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 344,667 shares during the period.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

