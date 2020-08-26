Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Paramount Resources (POU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Paramount Resources (TSE: POU) in the last few weeks:
- 8/18/2020 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.80 to C$2.25.
- 8/7/2020 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.50 to C$1.75. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2020 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$2.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2020 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.75. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2020 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.65 to C$2.25. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2020 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$3.00.
- 8/7/2020 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.75.
- 8/7/2020 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$2.25 to C$2.75.
- 8/6/2020 – Paramount Resources was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/16/2020 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$1.00 to C$1.50.
- 7/15/2020 – Paramount Resources was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$2.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$1.25.
Paramount Resources stock opened at C$2.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Paramount Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$0.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.13.
Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.70) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$102.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Paramount Resources Ltd will post -0.8500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.
