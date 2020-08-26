Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AeroVironment (AVAV)

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/15/2020 – AeroVironment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/14/2020 – AeroVironment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

8/7/2020 – AeroVironment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/7/2020 – AeroVironment was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2020 – AeroVironment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

7/15/2020 – AeroVironment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/30/2020 – AeroVironment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $78.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.44 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 31.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 362.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

