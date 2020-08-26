Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AeroVironment (AVAV)

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/15/2020 – AeroVironment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/14/2020 – AeroVironment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.
- 8/7/2020 – AeroVironment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 8/7/2020 – AeroVironment was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/21/2020 – AeroVironment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 7/15/2020 – AeroVironment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/30/2020 – AeroVironment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $78.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $87.00.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.44 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.
